Alicia Silverstone shares update about ‘Clueless’ series

Hollywood actor Alicia Silverstone has dropped an update on the forthcoming ‘Clueless’ series, a reboot of the original 1995 film.

Peacock confirmed in April that it was working to develop the ‘Clueless’ TV series, with the actor set to reprise her role from the original film.

The confirmation came five years after the streamer reportedly attempted a reboot show in 2020. However, the project was shelved for reasons unknown.

Speaking in an interview with a US media outlet, Alicia Silverstone confirmed works on the new ‘Clueless’ series, which will see her reprising her role as Cher Horowitz.

“I’m really excited about it. I think we’re going to try really hard. The goal is to make it honour what everyone loves about Clueless and Cher,” the Hollywood actor said.

Alicia Silverstone went on to reiterate that the forthcoming Peacock series will “honour” its predecessor.

“So we want to honour that, but also bring something fresh and new to it. I’m confident that we’ll be able to do that, but we’re in baby stages right now,” the Hollywood actor said.

It is worth noting here that the original film was adapted into a series, which ran from 1996 to 1999 for three seasons.

The reboot series, led by Stacey Dash, did not feature Alicia Silverstone.

According to reports, the upcoming project will be a separate show from the original reboot, and will focus on Cher.

The writers for the ‘Clueless’ series include Josh Schwartz, Stephanie Savage and Jordan Weiss.

Amy Heckerling, who wrote and directed the ‘Clueless’ film, is executive producing alongside OG producer Robert Lawrence.