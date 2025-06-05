WATCH: Xenomorphs return to terrorise synthetic humans in ‘Alien: Earth’ trailer

FX has unveiled the first full trailer for ‘Alien: Earth,’ an eight-episode prequel series to Ridley Scott’s ‘Alien.’

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

The show features Sydney Chandler as Wendy, Alex Lawther as CJ, Timothy Olyphant as Kirsh, and Adarsh Gourav as Slightly.

Other cast members include Essie Davis as Dame Silvia, Kit Young as Toodles, and Samuel Blenkin as Boy Kavalier.

Noah Hawley serves as the showrunner on ‘Alien: Earth.’

Set to release on August 12, ‘Alien: Earth’ marks the first time Ridley Scott’s sci-fi franchise is coming to the small screen.

The official series logline reads: “When the mysterious deep space research vessel USCSS Maginot crash-lands on Earth, ‘Wendy’ (Sydney Chandler) and a ragtag group of tactical soldiers make a fateful discovery that puts them face-to-face with the planet’s greatest threat. In the year 2120, the Earth is governed by five corporations: Prodigy, Weyland-Yutani, Lynch, Dynamic and Threshold.

Read more: ‘The Manhattan Alien Abduction’ subject sues Netflix over documentary

In this Corporate Era, cyborgs (humans with both biological and artificial parts) and synthetics (humanoid robots with artificial intelligence) exist alongside humans. But the game is changed when the wunderkind Founder and CEO of Prodigy Corporation unlocks a new technological advancement: hybrids (humanoid robots infused with human consciousness).”

After Weyland-Yutani’s spaceship crashes in Prodigy City, Wendy and the other hybrids are sent on a search-and-rescue mission.

However, they soon discover that something far worse than they ever imagined is lurking among the wreckage.

It is worth noting here that the ‘Alien’ franchise has nine films, with Alvarez’s ‘Alien: Romulus’ being the most recent title.