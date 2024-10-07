Alien: Isolation sequel game announced

Developer Creative Assembly has announced working on a sequel to its popular horror game “Alien: Isolation.”

The announcement was made by creative director Al Hope in a statement on X as fans celebrate the survival horror classic’s 10th birthday, a gaming website reported.

“On the 10th anniversary, it seems only fitting to let you know that we have heard your distress calls loud and clear. Today, I’m delighted to confirm, on behalf of the team, that a sequel to Alien: Isolation is in early development. We look forward to sharing more details with you when we’re ready,” he wrote in the post.

While Al Hope did not reveal many details regarding the sequel to ‘Alien: Isolation,’ he said that the development team of the game would share more details when they are ready.

It is to be noted that ‘Alien: Isolation’ sold one million copies within three months after its release, and 2.11 million after six months.

Creative Assembly did not consider the figures enough to call it a commercial success to go for a sequel to the horror game.

The developer’s director Tim Heaton in 2015 revealed that a sequel to the game was not completely ruled out.

“Alien: Isolation 2 is not out of the question because we’re so proud of it and there’s possibly more to be said. But do we really want to be spending very significant amounts of money, and getting close to break-even or just about in the black? That’s not where Sega wants to be, when we have a brilliant portfolio of other games that do great business,” he said at the time.