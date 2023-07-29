28.9 C
Karachi
Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Advertisement -

Aliens, UFOs trends on Twitter as new findings spark memefest

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Aliens and Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) started trending on Twitter as new findings sparked memefest and went viral on the internet.

In a highly anticipated hearing on UFOs in Congress, a former intelligence officer claimed the U.S. government has operated a secret “multi-decade” reverse engineering program and has recovered non-human “biologics” from alleged crash sites.

While he refrained from sharing any further information in the public hearing, Grusch offered to disclose details behind closed doors.

However, the revelations went viral on Twitter and people started making memes on Aliens and UFOs.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Will general elections be held in October in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.