Aliens, UFOs trends on Twitter as new findings spark memefest

Aliens and Unidentified Flying Objects (UFOs) started trending on Twitter as new findings sparked memefest and went viral on the internet.

Former U.S. intelligence official David Grusch claims under oath that aliens exist and that the U.S. government is in possession of UFOs and non-human bodies 🤯👽 pic.twitter.com/Qu7KZGs9v3 — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) July 26, 2023

In a highly anticipated hearing on UFOs in Congress, a former intelligence officer claimed the U.S. government has operated a secret “multi-decade” reverse engineering program and has recovered non-human “biologics” from alleged crash sites.

While he refrained from sharing any further information in the public hearing, Grusch offered to disclose details behind closed doors.

However, the revelations went viral on Twitter and people started making memes on Aliens and UFOs.

UFO opens and you find this dude sitting in it pic.twitter.com/88TFzaNe8d — Crisppyboat (@CrisppyBoat) July 26, 2023

me trying to impress the aliens after getting captured in their UFO

pic.twitter.com/sHEiqpQEyq — Jeffery Perkins (@JefferyxBball) July 26, 2023