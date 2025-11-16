School Owner, Press Club President accused of raping female teachers in Alipur

ALIPUR: The owner of a private school and president of the Ali Pur Press Club has been accused of sexually abusing his school’s women teachers, ARY News reported.

Police said that the accused, Hidayatullah, allegedly raped his female teachers by blackmailing them. Four teachers were reportedly raped, and the police have also recovered a video.

Police have lodged a First Information Report (FIR) at Police Station City Ali Pur based on the complaint of one of the woman’s family members.

The police further informed that the private school owner allegedly used to rape the teachers along with his friends.

Police have raided multiple places to arrest the culprit, Hidayatullah Rizvi, and efforts are ongoing.

Taking notice of the shameful incident, the Ali Pur Press Club has removed the accused from the role of president and ended his membership.

On Friday, a man betrayed the unwavering trust of a friendship by stealing his own friend’s sister’s dowry in the Kotri area of Jamshoro.

Police, however, arrested the culprit within 24 hours. Detailing the crime, police said that the perpetrator, Ali Waris, used a duplicate key to enter his friend’s house in Shedi Mohala, Kotri, and stole his friend’s sister’s jewellery and cash reserved for her dowry.

The police stated that the stolen valuables were worth Rs 4 million.

The accused, on the other hand, has confessed to his crime, saying that he stole his friend’s sister’s dowry with the help of a rickshaw driver after giving in to greed.