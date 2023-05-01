‘Alita: Battle Angel’ sequel in the works

The producer of the animated Hollywood film ‘Alita: Battle Angel‘ Jon Landau confirmed that its sequel is in the works.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

It is pertinent to mention that Jon Landau had shown interest in working on an ‘Alita‘ serial during the premiere of ‘Avatar 2: The Way of Water‘.

He said that the sequel of ‘Alita: Battle Angel’ will be inspired by ‘Avatar 2‘ and will be on a bigger budget. Moreover, it will have the same technology.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alita: Battle Angel (@alitamovie)

Jon Landau said ‘Alita: Battle Angel‘ would be impossible if it was not for ‘Avatar‘.

Related – ‘We’re happy with it,’ say makers of big budget ‘Alita: Battle Angel‘

“‘Alita‘ would not have been possible, but for what we did on ‘Avatar’,” he said. “‘Avatar: The Way of Water‘ would not be what it is but what we did for ‘Alita‘. And now let’s put that back and give it back to ‘Alita‘.”

Jon Landau said he is in talks with Rosa Salazar and Robert Rodriguez to return to play the voice actor and director respectively.

Comments