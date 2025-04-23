PTI’s Aliya Hamza secures post-arrest bail in protest case

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aliya Hamza on Wednesday secured post-arrest bail in a protest case, ARY News reported.

Aliya Hamza, along with five party workers, had been booked in connection with a protest in the Dhoke Kamal Din area of Rawalpindi.

The FIR includes charges of obstructing official duties and blocking roads, with allegations of pelting stones at police personnel.

Judicial Magistrate Qamar Abbas approved Aliya Hamza’s bail against surety bonds worth one million rupees.

Two days earlier, the PTI leader was presented before a local court in Islamabad and was sent on a 14-day judicial remand to Adiala Jail. Due to overcrowding in Adiala Jail, she was later transferred to Jhelum Jail.

On April 19, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) leader Aliya Hamza, was arrested along with six party workers in Rawalpindi.

Aliya Hamza was taken into custody from a workers’ convention within the jurisdiction of the Airport police station. PTI workers reportedly resisted the arrest.

Following her detention, the PTI leader was moved to the Women’s Police Station, while the other workers were shifted to the Airport Police Station.

An FIR was filed against all seven individuals, accusing them of interfering in government affairs, blocking roads, and throwing stones at police officers.