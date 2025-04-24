web analytics
27.9 C
Karachi
Friday, April 25, 2025
PSL 10
PSX
Gold Rates
Currency Exchange
- Advertisement -

Aliya Hamza released from jail

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

JEHLUM: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aliya Hamza has been released from district jail Jehlum after she secured post-arrest bail in a protest case, ARY News reported.

She was sent to Lahore with her family under police security.

Aliya Hamza, along with five party workers, had been booked in connection with a protest in the Dhoke Kamal Din area of Rawalpindi. The FIR includes charges of obstructing official duties and blocking roads, with allegations of pelting stones at police personnel.

Judicial Magistrate Qamar Abbas approved Aliya Hamza’s bail against surety bonds worth one million rupees.

On April 19, the PTI leader, was arrested along with six party workers in Rawalpindi.

Read more: PTI leader Aliya Hamza among seven arrested, booked in Rawalpindi

She was taken into custody from a workers’ convention within the jurisdiction of the Airport police station. PTI workers reportedly resisted the arrest.

Following her detention, the PTI leader was moved to the Women’s Police Station, while the other workers were shifted to the Airport Police Station.

An FIR was filed against all seven individuals, accusing them of interfering in government affairs, blocking roads, and throwing stones at police officers.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

Trending

POLL

Will Trump Tariffs Rattle World Economy and harm US interests in long run ?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2025 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.