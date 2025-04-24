Aliya Hamza released from jail

JEHLUM: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aliya Hamza has been released from district jail Jehlum after she secured post-arrest bail in a protest case, ARY News reported.

She was sent to Lahore with her family under police security.

Aliya Hamza, along with five party workers, had been booked in connection with a protest in the Dhoke Kamal Din area of Rawalpindi. The FIR includes charges of obstructing official duties and blocking roads, with allegations of pelting stones at police personnel.

Judicial Magistrate Qamar Abbas approved Aliya Hamza’s bail against surety bonds worth one million rupees.

On April 19, the PTI leader, was arrested along with six party workers in Rawalpindi.

She was taken into custody from a workers’ convention within the jurisdiction of the Airport police station. PTI workers reportedly resisted the arrest.

Following her detention, the PTI leader was moved to the Women’s Police Station, while the other workers were shifted to the Airport Police Station.

An FIR was filed against all seven individuals, accusing them of interfering in government affairs, blocking roads, and throwing stones at police officers.