Aliya Hamza removed as PTI Punjab president

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Punjab President, Aliya Hamza Malik, has been removed from her position, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The decision came amid growing internal rifts within the PTI Punjab, as the party underwent another major reshuffle in its provincial leadership.

Chairman PTI, Barrister Gohar Ali Khan, has replaced Aliya Hamza by forming a four-member committee to oversee the party’s organisational affairs in Punjab. Aliya was officially appointed as the party’s head for Punjab in January 2025.

The newly formed committee includes Salman Akram Raja, Omar Ayub Khan, Ahmed Khan Bhachar, and Mian Akram Usman.

Several PTI leaders and parliamentarians from Punjab also voiced concerns over the leadership of PTI Lahore President Sheikh Imtiaz, sources said.

PTI members from Lahore have sent a letter to Barrister Gohar and Salman Akram Raja, formally raising objections against Sheikh Imtiaz’s role within the party.

Earlier, PTI reconciled differences between Former PM Imran Khan sister Aleema Khan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, a key leadership meeting in Islamabad, attended by Imran Khan’s three sisters, Gandapur, and party lawyers, focused on unifying the party to expedite efforts for Khan’s release from Adiala Jail.

Sources revealed that Aleema Khan clarified she and her sisters are not politically active but will advocate for their brother’s freedom. The leadership resolved internal disputes and decided to intensify a campaign for Khan’s release, with PTI parliamentarians directed to attend court hearings related to his cases.

A briefing on the legal status of Khan’s trials, including those linked to the May 9, 2023, riots, was also provided during the meeting.

PTI announced a protest and symbolic sit-in outside the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday, demanding the allocation of reserved seats and the appointment of a new Chief Election Commissioner.