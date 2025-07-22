Alizeh Shah blames Shazia Manzoor for ramp-fall incident

web analytics
Showbiz starlet Alizeh Shah blamed renowned singer Shazia Manzoor for the 2021 ramp-fall incident, alleging that she deliberately created the whole scene and later cashed in on the viral video for publicity.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

For the unversed, the viral ramp incident took place during the Bridal Couture Week in December 2021, when Alizeh Shah stumbled on the floor after walking the ramp for designer Nisa Hussain, followed by her performance with Shazia Manzoor.

Addressing the incident after three years, the ‘Dil Mom Ka Diya’ actor now blamed the ‘Batiyaan Bujhai Rakhdi’ singer for the entire mishap and claimed that the latter deliberately orchestrated the scene and later used it as a publicity stunt.

In a series of video stories on Instagram, Shah reviewed the viral clip, noting, “Just look at this video; we were supposed to go right. [But] this lady pulled me and dragged me on the floor.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Galaxy Lollywood (@galaxylollywood)

“Throughout this whole show, she had her hands on my hip, and she kept trying that somehow I would fall,” Shah alleged further and shared that she was wearing joggers underneath the bridal dress. “There was no way I could fall on the ramp like that.”

“The weirdest thing is, this aunty would go on every other show and would make other celebrities trip just to make fun of me,” the actor noted, accusing TikToker Jannat Mirza and host Juggun Kazim of being a part of her mockery by Manzoor.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Niche Lifestyle (@nichelifestyle)

Also Read: Alizeh Shah reacts to relentless criticism on her wardrobe choices

