Alizeh Shah dazzles social media with new pictures

Alizeh Shah shared her new pictures that are going viral on social media application Instagram.

The viral pictures of Alizeh Shah showed her wearing a dashing blue outfit. The caption read, “Don’t be a bummer babe 🌚”

The clicks has thousands of likes from Instagram users. They posted heartwarming comments on her social media post.

Alizeh Shah takes to the picture and video-sharing social media platform to post clicks and videos of herself, her family and professional endeavours for her fans and fellow celebrity.

Earlier, the ‘Mera Dil Mera Dushman’ posted pictures of herself in a red outfit. The clicks got thousands of likes from the users.

The celebrity has made a name for herself in the drama and film industry. The actor has worked in superhit projects ‘Dil Mom Ka Diya’, ‘Mera Dil Mera Dushman’ and others.

She will return to TV screens with ARY Digital serial ‘Taqdeer’. The drama is a fascinating tale of fate and a must-watch storyline full of life-changing events!

The celebrity will be joined by Sami Khan, Zain Afzal, Asim Mehmood, Javed Sheikh, Bahroz Sabzwari, Maryam Noor, Alia Ali and Khalid Anam.

