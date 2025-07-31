Alizeh Shah serves defamation notice to Minsa Malik

Showbiz starlet Alizeh Shah shared the screenshot of the legal notice she served to fellow actor Minsa Malik for defamation.

In the latest development to their longstanding feud, Pakistani drama actor Alizeh Shah has sent a legal notice to her former co-star Minsa Malik (Momna Maqsood), stating that continued defamatory actions and failure to issue a written apology to the former will result in Rs1 billion lawsuit against her, in addition to a case with the Federal Investigation Agency.

In the notice, Shah alleges that Malik was engaged in conduct, actions and statements that are ‘defamatory, malicious, and directly harmful’ towards her professional standing.

“Specifically, you have admitted under your own account — on a public platform — that you used derogatory and defamatory language toward her, referring to her in degrading terms and even slapped her, which [is] a direct admission of assault. Such language is not only insulting and inappropriate, but it also constitutes a direct attack on her dignity, violates her rights under the laws of defamation, and is actionable under applicable civil and criminal statutes,” the notice read. “Further, it has been brought to our notice that you circulated a certain application which falsely implicates our client in fabricated misconduct. Despite the fact that this application was subsequently withdrawn, you have continued to circulate and publicise the same among others in a way that portrays our client in a false and deeply negative light. This deliberate act of propagating falsehood — while being fully aware that the allegations had already been retracted — is a calculated move to harm our client’s reputation, mislead the public, and disrupt her professional engagements.”

It also claims that Malik spread misinformation regarding Shah and falsely accused her of disruptive behaviour on set. “You have presented these claims as fact, despite having no credible basis for them. As a direct consequence of these baseless allegations, our client has faced professional setbacks, including lost opportunities and damage to her standing in the industry,” it read.

The notice calls on Malik to immediately cease all defamatory acts against Shah, remove any and all such content, and issue a written public apology acknowledging the falsehood of her claims, adding that failure to do so within the next 48 hours will leave the ‘Dil Mom ka Diya’ actor with no option but to initiate legal proceedings against her co-star, for ‘loss of income, emotional distress, and injury to reputation’.

For the unversed, the entire drama between fellow actors started back in August 2023, when Malik, best known for her roles in ‘Aulaad’ and ‘Nand’ among others, filed an FIR (First Information Report) against Shah in Islamabad, and claimed she was ‘high on drugs’, when she physically assaulted and ‘threw a marijuana filled cigarette’ at her, while the two were shooting for a project alongside Sami Khan.

Two years later, Shah shared her side of the story earlier this month, accusing Malik of months of harassment, and demanded a formal apology from her.