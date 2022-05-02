Alizeh Shah exudes ‘Desi Girl’ vibes ahead of Eid, pictures go viral

Popular actor Alizeh Shah shared a bunch of pictures on Instagram as she channeled the inner Desi Girl ahead of Eid.

Alizeh Shah turned to her Instagram handle on Sunday to extend Eid greetings to her fans in advance. Sharing a five-picture gallery on the photo and video sharing site, she wrote, “Great things happen when you dress greatly. Eid Mubarak in advance everyone.”

‘Mera Dil, Mera Dushman’ actor slipped in a teal-hued ethnic outfit with fuchsia embellishments in the shared clicks. Alizeh paired the floor-length outfit with a pair of traditional earrings and Kohlapuri footwear, while her makeup was a classic pink-hued tinted face.

The post received thousands of likes and lovely compliments from her 4million followers on the social application.

On the work front, Alizeh Shah will be seen in ARY Digital’s Eid special telefilm ‘Chaand Raat or Chaandni’. Directed by Fajr Raza, the title also features Ayaz Samoo, Shehzad Sheikh, and Hina Rizvi among others.

‘Dil Mom Ka Diya’ actor, is quite active on her social accounts and often shares entertaining Tiktok videos for her fans.

Apart from her acting stint, Alizeh Shah frequently makes way to the news headlines for candid comments, interesting posts, and viral clips. She has successfully managed to make her mark in the industry within a short span.

