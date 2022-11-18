Alizeh Shah flaunts new look in latest pictures

The latest picture gallery of showbiz starlet Alizeh Shah in her new look is going viral on social media platforms.

On her account on the photo and video sharing application, Friday, the ‘Taqdeer’ star posted new pictures of herself on the feed. “Wild @ ❤️” she wrote in the caption of the four-picture gallery.

The photos clicked on the sets of her drama serial see Alizeh Shah in a pair of blue-washed denim with a black knitted tank top. The actor styled the look with a matching embellished stole around her neck and wore her long hair in curls with fringes and doll face makeup.

The viral picture gallery received love from thousands of social users, who also dropped lovely compliments for the celeb in the comments section.

Have a look at what they thought of the new style of Shah.

Beautiful 😍😍❤️❤️❤️🔥🔥

Wow so pretty😍

I love taqdeer drama ❤️❤️

Apart from being a social media darling with 4.2 million Instagram followers, the celebrity also enjoys a huge fanbase in the offline world, thanks to her impressive performances in a number of superhit serials including ‘Dil Mom Ka Diya’, ‘Mera Dil Mera Dushman’ and the telefilm ‘Chand Raat Aur Chandni’.

On the work front, Shah is currently being seen essaying the lead role of Romaisa in the drama serial ‘Taqdeer’. The cast of the play also includes Sami Khan, Zain Afzal, Asim Mehmood, Javed Sheikh, Bahroz Sabzwari, Maryam Noor, Alia Ali and Khalid Anam.

Directed by Mohsin Talat, ‘Taqdeer’ airs Monday to Thursday at 9 pm, only on ARY Digital.

