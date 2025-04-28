Alizeh Shah goes off Instagram after wipeout

Showbiz starlet Alizeh Shah has quit the social site Instagram after wiping out her feed completely.

Young actor Alizeh Shah, who often finds herself at the centre of controversies, but doesn’t hold back from speaking her mind and confronting social media trolls and critics, has gone off her Instagram handle after an announcement note.

In what came as her final Instagram story on Sunday afternoon, Shah noted, “I quit. This place is worse than hell.”

The story post was followed by a complete wipeout of her Instagram feed, including posts and story highlights, except for her message for Palestine and another regarding her Snapchat activity.

Moreover, the 24-year-old, who is followed by at least 4.3 million users of the social platform, even changed her Instagram bio to ‘Not Dead’.

While some appreciated the ‘Taqdeer’ actor for taking a break from social media, her fans seemed concerned for the celebrity and even advised her to seek professional help for any traumas she suffers from, as they wished for her well-being.

On the work front, Alizeh Shah has delivered impressive performances in a number of superhit serials including ‘Taqdeer’, ‘Dil Mom Ka Diya’, ‘Mera Dil Mera Dushman’ and the telefilm ‘Chand Raat Aur Chandni’.

