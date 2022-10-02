Alizeh Shah receives love on new picture gallery

The latest picture gallery of showbiz starlet Alizeh Shah is going viral across social media platforms.

The ‘Dil Mom Ka Diya’ actor turned to her account on the photo and video sharing application, Sunday morning, and posted a new picture gallery of herself on the feed. “Stuck in a painting of our past,” the celebrity captioned the six-picture gallery.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

The now-viral snaps see Shah in a red outfit with black embellishments, from pret brand Lulusar. With the help of celebrity stylist, Kiran Raza, the actor completed the look with simple hoops, long curled tresses and her signature doll-like makeup.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Izzooo (@alizehshahofficial)

The clicks received love from social users in the form of thousands of likes and numerous compliments for Shah in the comments section.

Have a look at what her millions of followers wrote for the actor:

Pretty🔥

Cute as always 😍❤️

Damnnnn why so gorgeous 🔥

Beauty ♥️✨✨

Excited to see you in taqdeer💞

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Izzooo (@alizehshahofficial)

Apart from being a social media darling, Alizeh Shah also enjoys a massive fanbase in the offline world, thanks to her impressive performances in a number of superhit serials including ‘Dil Mom Ka Diya’, ‘Mera Dil Mera Dushman’ and the telefilm ‘Chand Raat Aur Chandni’.

Also read: Alizeh Shah wows netizens with her singing skills – viral video

She is all set to return to the TV screens with ‘Taqdeer’ only on ARY Digital. Shah will be joined by Sami Khan, Zain Afzal, Asim Mehmood, Javed Sheikh, Bahroz Sabzwari, Maryam Noor, Alia Ali and Khalid Anam.

Watch: Teaser of highly-anticipated ARY Digital serial ‘Taqdeer’ released