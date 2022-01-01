Alizeh Shah lodges cybercrime complaint with FIA

Actor Alizeh Shah contacted the Federal Investigation Authority (FIA) for taking strict action against those who posted her smoking video on social media platforms.

Imran Riaz, the head of the FIA’s cybercrime department, took to Instagram to share a story to brief the netizens about the repercussions of violating cybercrime laws.

Imran Riaz said that the person is committing a crime by filming, posting or spreading the content without the other’s consent.

He added that the guilty may get imprisoned for at least three years and pay a fine of Rs10 lakhs maximum.

The FIA’s cybercrime’s head asked people to be careful over what they post or share on social media platforms.

Alizeh Shah shared Imran Riaz’s picture on her profile as well.

It is pertinent to mention that the actor came under severe criticism after a video of her smoking a cigarette made rounds on social media.

She is yet to comment on the incident and has kept mum since then.

Alizeh Shah, who is one of the most followed celebrities in Pakistan with at least 3.9 million Instagram followers, has proved her mettle in the drama industry by playing diverse roles.

