Alizeh Shah requests for prayers

Showbiz starlet Alizeh Shah requested her fans to pray for her as the actor was hospitalized on Wednesday.

Shah shared a picture of herself from the hospital bed on her Instagram stories to share a health update with her followers. “Plz pray for me, I got food poisoned,” the ‘Taqdeer’ actor wrote in the following text story.

The celebrity also posted a brief snippet of her mother, being worried about her daughter’s health. “Breaks my heart to see her sad when I get sick,” read the text overlay on the video story.

The picture and video were reshared by several entertainment pages on social media and millions of her fans in the online world sent their love and prayers to Shah, as they wished for her speedy recovery.

Apart from being a social media darling with 4.1 million Instagram followers, Alizeh Shah also enjoys a huge fanbase in the offline world, thanks to her impressive performances in a number of superhit serials including ‘Dil Mom Ka Diya’, ‘Mera Dil Mera Dushman’ and the telefilm ‘Chand Raat Aur Chandni’.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor was last seen as the protagonist Romaisa with Sami Khan in the drama serial ‘Taqdeer’.

