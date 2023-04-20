Alizeh Shah’s desi look is a hit: See pictures

The desi look sported by the showbiz starlet Alizeh Shah in her latest viral picture gallery is a total winner.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Wednesday, the ‘Taqdeer’ actor treated her millions of followers with some new pictures from what looks like the location of her next project.

The two-picture gallery sees the diva slaying a desi fit, in some matching separates set and a dupatta by a local designer. She kept the look simple with a pair of studs and sported the makeup and hair as per her look for the project.

The now-viral post, captioned with a mere brown heart emoji, was showered with love from her fans on the gram with thousands of likes and lovely compliments for the celebrity in the comments section.

Earlier, Shah requested her fans to pray for her as she was hospitalized due to food poisoning. The celebrity shared a picture of herself from the hospital bed on her Instagram stories and wrote, “Pls pray for me, I got food poisoned.”

Apart from being a social media darling with 4.1 million Instagram followers, Alizeh Shah also enjoys a huge fanbase in the offline world, thanks to her impressive performances in a number of superhit serials including ‘Dil Mom Ka Diya’, ‘Mera Dil Mera Dushman’ and the telefilm ‘Chand Raat Aur Chandni’.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor was last seen as the protagonist Romaisa in the drama serial ‘Taqdeer’ co-starring Sami Khan.

