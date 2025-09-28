Alizeh Shah strongly reacts to cosmetic surgery critics

Renowned showbiz industry super actress Alizeh Shah breaks silence regarding the news of cosmetic surgery.

The star showing the essence of acting in the ARY Digital drama serial “Mera Dil Mera Dushman” presented an explanation about her cosmetic surgery.

Writing on an Instagram story, Alizeh Shah said that those who blame her for surgery are coming in private messages asking how her face got so slim and thin and how she got this thin.

Without taking anyone’s name, she critically wrote that for those who could not look like her and be like her, it’s their own fault, not hers.

She further wrote that the obsession with blaming beautiful girls for surgeries is just pathetic.

Alizeh Shah, in addition, suggested to blamers that they try to speak the truth; only those who try to put others down are ugly from the inside, therefore speak the truth and don’t blame others.

Read More: Alizeh Shah serves defamation notice to Minsa Malik

It is worth noticing that Alizeh Shah previously had also refused to admit to having plastic surgery and claimed that her beauty is natural.

In May 2025, she said in a video that for the sake of God, she should be forgiven; she hasn’t haven’t any plastic surgery, and they should leave her alone. She has only lost some weight, making her appearance look a bit altered.

Earlier this year, showbiz starle shared the screenshot of the legal notice she served to fellow actor Minsa Malik for defamation.

In the latest development to their longstanding feud, Pakistani drama actor Alizeh Shah has sent a legal notice to her former co-star Minsa Malik (Momna Maqsood), stating that continued defamatory actions and failure to issue a written apology to the former will result in Rs1 billion lawsuit against her, in addition to a case with the Federal Investigation Agency.

In the notice, Shah alleges that Malik was engaged in conduct, actions and statements that are ‘defamatory, malicious, and directly harmful’ towards her professional standing.