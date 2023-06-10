Alizeh Shah vibes on Billie Eilish’s track in new reel

Showbiz starlet Alizeh Shah vibes on American popstar Billie Eilies’s track in the new reel, going viral on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle earlier this week, Alizeh Shah treated her fans with some new lip-sync and transition reels.

“Hotline bling,” read the caption on the video post which sees the young star enjoying her ride with Eilish’s cover of Drake’s ‘Hotline Bling’. Shah is seen lip-syncing the lyrics of the song along.

Later, the ‘Taqdeer’ star posted another transition reel, getting into a K-pop kinda look probably for her birthday yesterday. A version of Barbadian singer Rihanna’s number ‘Woo’ played in the background of the clip and was also there in the caption of the Instagram post.

The now-viral reels were watched by millions of users of the social site on her handle and received love from her thousands of fans in the form of likes and comments.

Apart from being a social media darling with 4.1 million Instagram followers, Alizeh Shah also enjoys a huge fanbase in the offline world, thanks to her impressive performances in a number of superhit serials including ‘Dil Mom Ka Diya’, ‘Mera Dil Mera Dushman’ and the telefilm ‘Chand Raat Aur Chandni’.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Shah was last seen as the protagonist Romaisa in the drama serial ‘Taqdeer’ co-starring Sami Khan.