Alizeh Shah wins social media with latest post

The latest set of pictures of showbiz starlet Alizeh Shah is going viral across social media platforms.

Taking to her account on the photo and video-sharing application, Tuesday, the ‘Taqdeer’ actor treated her 4.1 million Instagram followers with a couple of recent clicks, from what looks like a hangout spot or a cafe.

Alizeh Shah wrote the lyrics of American singer Lana Del Rey’s song, “Your head in your hands as u colour me blue,” in the caption of the two-picture gallery.

In the shared snaps, the celebrity wore a striped crop top with a pair of washed-out baggy denims. She styled the very K-pop-inspired, casual look with white sneakers and a bucket hat.

The viral pictures were showered with love from her thousands of fans on the gram, who liked the post and dropped lovely compliments for Shah in the comments section.

Apart from being a social media darling with millions of Instagram followers, Alizeh Shah also enjoys a huge fanbase in the offline world, thanks to her impressive performances in a number of superhit serials including ‘Dil Mom Ka Diya’, ‘Mera Dil Mera Dushman’ and the telefilm ‘Chand Raat Aur Chandni’.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor was last seen in the drama serial ‘Taqdeer’ co-starring Sami Khan.

