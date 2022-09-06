Laal Singh Chaddha: Where and when you can watch on OTT?

Aamir Khan’s latest release ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ is all set for an OTT release following the poor performance of the title at the Box Office.

The dismal Box Office numbers of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ are an open secret at this point. The title, led by A-listers Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in their sophomore collaboration, has incurred massive losses for the producers, given the huge budget and unexpected collections at the ticket windows.

As per the latest development, the makers have inked a deal for the OTT release of ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ to make up for the deficit. A report from an Indian media outlet suggests that the film will be available to watch on the streaming giant Netflix from October 20. About the business, Khan who also backed the title under his production house was seeking an INR150 crore deal for the streaming rights, however, locked it at INR80-90 crore.

As per the numbers quoted by Indian media outlets and trade pandits, ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’, by the end of the third week of release, has grossed approximately INR60 crore in tickets sales and is expected to incur a loss of over INR100 crore.

Moreover, reports also suggest that Khan has decided to let go of his remuneration for his biggest Box Office dud in order to ease up the loss amount of over INR100 crore.

Director Advait Chandan has helmed the romance drama, which is an official adaptation of the 90s Hollywood hit ‘Forrest Gump’ featuring Tom Hanks. The title follows the tale of a simple man whose life turns around because of a miracle.

The star cast of the movie includes the ‘3 Idiots’ duo along with Mona Singh and Naga Chaitanya.

‘Laal Singh Chaddha’ of Khan was released worldwide with Akshay Kumar’s ‘Raksha Bandhan’ on August 11, the festival weekend in the country.

