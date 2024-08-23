All actors went to India so I became a superstar here: Fahad Mustafa

Pakistan’s A-list actor, host and drama producer, Fahad Mustafa believes he became the superstar of the country because all his fellow actors went to India, to work in Bollywood.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

In a new interview with a digital magazine, Pakistan’s film and TV superstar Fahad Mustafa spilt the secret of his stardom, and the lesson he learnt from his mentor, Humayun Saeed.

“I consider Humayun bhai as my mentor, he is our senior, and he taught me something, many years ago, that these Indian projects are for a time being, in the end, all we have is our industry,” he said. “And he was right.”

The ‘Jeeto Pakistan’ host continued, “Indian and Turkish series will come and go, but whether you agree to it or not, Humayun Saeed and I have been here, and we’ll stay here.”

“Everyone else went to India; I stayed back and became a superstar because no one was here [to compete],” he quipped. “Now, everyone is going to Turkey, but I’m here. Insha Allah He will make me a megastar.”

“You just need to have faith in your audience. Believe in your people and help them grow,” Mustafa concluded.

Also Read: From Humayun Saeed to Fahad Mustafa – Adnan Siddiqui names his dream cast for ‘Tamasha’!

On the work front, Fahad Mustafa made his acting comeback after 9 years, with the trending serial ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’, co-starring Hania Aamir and Emmad Irfani.

The Badar Mehmood directorial, penned by seasoned playwright Farhat Ishtiaq, airs every Monday and Tuesday in prime time, only on ARY Digital.