All aspects of Journalist’s murder being examined: DIG Odho

SUKKUR: DIG Tanveer Alam Odho has said that the committee inquiring into the murder of journalist Jan Mohammad Mahar inspecting all aspects of the high-profile murder case, ARY New reported on Saturday.

“I have met the complainant and witnesses of the murder case today,” DIG Tanveer Alam Odho, who is heading the special committee inquiring into the murder of journalist Jan Mohammad Mahar, told media here.

“I have visited the crime scene and examined police papers of the case,” he said. “We will move the probe forward on the basis of evidence,” DIG Odho said.

“We are also reviewing statements of the accused in police remand,” he further said.

“Chemical examination, forensic and geo-fencing reports will be received within two weeks,” he further said.

“The family of the deceased being provided foolproof security,” the police officer said.

“It is a high-profile case, we are trying to look into all aspects of the murder case,” he added.

Inspector General Sindh Police on Wednesday formed a special committee to investigate the murder of Journalist Jan Mohammad Mahar, headed by DIG Traffic Tanveer Odho. The special team comprises of five senior officers SSP Sukkur Sanghar Malik, SSP Khairpur Rohail Khoso, SDPO Gambat, Nauman Zafar and SP CTD Sukkur Abdul Qayyum.

This team of experts has been entrusted with the crucial task of unraveling the details surrounding the incident and bringing culprits to justice.

The committee’s head has been authorized to seek cooperation from any officer within the Sindh Police.