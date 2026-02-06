All hospitals including PIMS, Polyclinic on high alert following Islamabad blast: Kamal

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Health Syed Mustafa Kamal has announced that all hospitals in Islamabad, including the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and Polyclinic, are on high alert. Essential medicines, instruments, and other necessary arrangements are fully available, ARY News reported.

In the wake of the tragic suicide attack, the Minister stated that leaves for doctors, nurses, and paramedical staff have been cancelled.

He ensured that victims of the sorrowful incident are receiving high-quality medical treatment.

The Minister emphasized that the government is utilizing all available resources to treat the wounded, warning that no negligence will be tolerated regarding the care of the injured.

He added that he is personally overseeing the situation, declaring that those who target innocent citizens are “enemies of humanity.”

Authorities say the suicide bomber involved in the blast at a mosque in Tarlai has been identified, ARY News reported citing government sources.

According to sources, the attacker reportedly received terrorist training in Afghanistan and had traveled there multiple times, returning to Pakistan some time ago.

Sources further alleged that militant groups operating in Afghanistan pose a threat to regional security under the patronage of the Taliban regime. They also claimed that terrorist incidents in Pakistan are linked to coordination between elements in Afghanistan and India.

At least 31 worshippers were martyred and several others were injured in a suicide attack on a mosque in the Tarlai area located on the outskirts of Rawalpindi on Friday.

According to police sources, the suicide bomber attempted to enter the mosque but was stopped at the main gate.

The attacker then detonated his explosives, causing a powerful blast that resulted in multiple casualties. Police said the attacker was affiliated with Indian proxy Fitna-al-Khawarij (FAK).

Police sources confirmed that 31 innocent worshippers were martyred in the attack, while many others sustained injuries.

Rescue teams rushed to the scene and shifted the bodies and the injured to the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) and Polyclinic Hospital in Islamabad.

An emergency was imposed at the hospitals, where several injured remain in critical condition. Doctors have expressed concern that the death toll may rise.

Following the blast, police and security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation.

President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have strongly condemned the blast and directed a complete inquiry into the matter. The prime minister has also directed Health Minister Mustafa Kamal to personally supervise the medical treatment of the injured at the hospitals.

Last year in November, at least 12 people were killed and 21 were injured in a suicide bombing near the Islamabad Kacheri. The suicide bomber involved in that attack was later identified as an Afghan national.

A facilitator linked to the November attack was arrested from Bajaur district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during a search operation. Police sources said that five suspects were also detained from various areas of Rawalpindi and Islamabad as part of the investigation.