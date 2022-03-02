All Karachi Tajir Ittehad announces sit-in outside Sindh CM House

KARACHI: Amid deteriorating law and order situation in the metropolis, All Karachi Tajir Ittehad (AKTI) on Wednesday has announced to observe sit-in outside Sindh CM House on March 8.

Chairman All Karachi Tajir Ittehad Atiq Mir said the Sindh government has failed to protect the lives and properties of the masses. Detailing the program of the sit-in, he said protest rallies from across the city, will observe a sit-in outside the Sindh Chief Minister’s House.

Atir Mir said the government should provide security to the business community of the port city as street crimes are on the rise.

Atiq Mir also warned the business community will not pay their taxes if a business-friendly atmosphere was not provided to them.

Read more: VIDEO: Robber caught red-handed in Karachi

Earlier, a college-going student was shot dead by dacoits on seeing a robbery in Landhi.

The robbery incident took place in the Landhi 36-B area of ​​Karachi when a student named Usman, who was present there, came under attack.

Usman’s friend had said he was getting ready for college when he heard the fire sound, he rushed to the gate of the house and saw Usman lying there.

Comments