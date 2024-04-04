All new features in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III – Season 3

The recent update of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone season 3 has arrived bringing an array of exciting new content for players to enjoy. From fresh game modes to the revival of fan-favorite locations, along with additional perks and weaponry, there’s plenty to dive into this season.

Multiplayer Updates

New Game Modes

Modern Warfare 3 introduces four new game modes in Multiplayer: Capture the Flag, One in the Chamber, Minefield, and Escort. While CTF and One in the Chamber are available from the start, Minefield and Escort will be introduced later in the season. Minefield will be a variation available in Kill Confirmed, Domination, and Hardpoint.

Minefield presents a unique twist where deceased players drop Proximity Mines that are only harmful to their own team. Meanwhile, Escort mode requires one team to guide MAW across the map while the opposing team defends and attempts to halt their progress. The match involves a side swap after the initial game, and victory goes to the team that delivers the payload the fastest.

New Maps

New Core Map

Season 3 also delivers six new Core 6v6 maps, with four available immediately: 6 Star, Emergency, Growhouse, and Tanked. Checkpoint and Grime will follow in a later mid-season update, adapted from Warzone Points of Interest and optimized for smaller-scale 6v6 gameplay.

New Perks and Equipment

Season 3 introduces a range of new equipment and Perk Vests to enhance gameplay.

Among the new Gear items is the High-Gain Antenna, designed to provide a tactical advantage by expanding the minimap’s range for both the player and nearby allies.

Additionally, it prolongs the presence of nearby allies and enemies on the radar and allows visibility of nearby ally radar pings from their equipment.

Another Gear addition is the EMD Mine, a proximity mine equipped with trackers that adhere to enemies upon detonation, revealing their position until the tracker is removed. This item will be available in the midseason update.

The Gunslinger Vest is a specialized Perk Vest tailored for players who prefer secondary weapons. It grants various benefits such as stamina replenishment upon kills, improved reload speed, the ability to reload while sprinting, faster weapon swapping, and spawning with maximum Reserve Ammo. However, users must exclusively utilize secondary weapons to enjoy these advantages.

For players seeking tactical advantages, the Modular Assault Rig Vest enables resupplying of Lethal and Tactical equipment from fallen enemies, coupled with starting with maximum Reserve Ammo. On the other hand, the Compression Carrier Vest focuses on support functions, offering enhanced healing benefits. Players can regenerate health immediately after a kill or objective capture and experience reduced effects from gas grenades.

The new boots or Reinforced Boots provide immunity to movement-restricting effects such as those from stun grenades.

Zombies

In the realm of the Dark Aether storyline, players embark on a rescue mission for Dr. Jansen, delving into a newly accessible area of the Dark Aether. This expansion of the narrative introduces a fresh layer of intrigue and challenges.

Exploring further into the Dark Aether, players can now access a third Dark Aether Rift by locating and attuning various relics scattered across the map. Once inside the rift, players have the opportunity to uncover classified schematics and secrets.

Among the new schematics are the Dead Wire Detonators, which augment explosive weaponry with electrical damage, the Golden Mask Filter, a gas mask that regenerates itself, and the Sergeant’s Beret, a perk that not only disguises players as Mercenaries but also grants them a Mercenary Bodyguard.

On top of those new Schematics, players can now tackle new Prestige Calling Card Challenges and new Camo Challenges.

New Weapons

There area four new weapons have been added to the arsenal, available in both Warzone and Multiplayer modes: the FJX Horus, MORS, Gladiator, and the BAL-27.

These weapons offer diverse options for players to customize their loadouts and strategies.

FJX Horus is a Submachine Gun that can be unlocked in sector 8 of the battle pass

MORS is a Sniper Rifle that can be unlocked in Sector 4 of the battle pass

Gladiator is a Melee weapon that can be unlocked in Sector 15 of the battle pass

Bal-27 is an Assaul Rifle that will be arriving mid-season

Warzone Update

Squads playing together in Warzone and Rebirth Island will now earn more XP and additional match rewards, including cash bonuses and Supply UAVs.

Return to Rebirth Island

Rebirth Island returns with updates, now under the control of the Konni Group. While maintaining familiar points of interest, the island’s buildings have been revamped to meet modern standards. Notably, players can now swim within the map, a feature absent from the original island.

Additionally, new Biometric Scanners are present in communication facilities on Rebirth Island. When activated, players can obtain a Keycard personalized with their Operator name, clan tag, and Access Level, which occupies a slot in their backpack.

In addition to unlocking a special menu in the Rebirth Island Buy Station, Keycards obtained from Biometric Scanners offer various benefits, including increased chances of obtaining higher rarity Keycards when activating the Scanner with nearby squadmates and repeating the scanning process over consecutive days.

These Keycards can also grant players additional rewards such as weapon camo or secret communication items.

Rebirth Modes

The new game mode, Rebirth Resurgence, is now available and accommodates a maximum of 44 players per match. This mode follows the same rules as normal Resurgence but takes place on a smaller map, offering a more intense and fast-paced gameplay experience.

Rebirth Resurgence Loaded, set to drop in the Mid-Season update, will provide players with their preferred loadouts and custom equipment upon dropping into Rebirth Island. This means that all players start the match fully equipped, eliminating the need to search for ground loot.

Rebirth Lockdown, also arriving in the Mid-Season update, further modifies the gameplay by reducing the number of players to 28 per match. In this mode, multiple squads must compete to capture and control zones across Rebirth Island using their custom loadouts or preferred weapons.

New Public Events

During matches on Rebirth Island, players should exercise caution as airstrikes may target specific locations via an Infil Strike. The areas vulnerable to these strikes include the Lighthouse, Prison, and Water Tower.

In the Gulag across the Battle Royale maps Urzikstan and Vondel, players now have the option to avoid fighting to the death. Instead, both players can choose to climb ladders to the roof, allowing for mutual redeployment without engaging in combat.

New Equipment for Rebirth Island

Introducing Squad Rage, a new iteration of Battle Rage, players can purchase this Field Upgrade from Buy Stations or find it around the map. Upon activation, Squad Rage clears any gas in the user’s vicinity and grants the entire squad the effects of Battle Rage as long as they remain within range.

A new Killstreak known as Foresight is now available, reminiscent of its appearance in the original Warzone. Players can obtain Foresight by looting it or purchasing it from Buy Stations. Upon activation, Foresight reveals the location of every future gas circle, providing valuable strategic information to players.

In Season 3 of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III and Warzone, players can expect the return of the highly coveted Specialist Perk from the original Warzone. This rare Perk can only be found in specific locations across the map. If players are fortunate enough to locate this package, they will be granted every Perk in the game for the duration of the match, providing a significant tactical advantage.