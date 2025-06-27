‘All Of Us Are Dead’ casts ‘Squid Game’ actors for season 2

Netflix’s zombie series ‘All of Us Are Dead’ is finally returning with season 2 and a new cast, including two of the faces from the dystopian series ‘Squid Game’.

The long-awaited season 2 of Chun Sung-il, Lee Jae-kyoo and Kim Nam-su’s zombie apocalypse series, ‘All of Us Are Dead’, which was first announced by Netflix in 2022, weeks after the smashing debut of the Korean show on the streaming giant, has finally got some movement, reported foreign media.

According to the details, the project is expected to go on the floors later this year, with a fresh cast, including actors Si-eun Kim and Jae-won Roh, who were featured in ‘Squid Game’ season 2.

Besides Si-eun and Jae-won, K-drama actors Min-Jae Lee, Se-Yoon Kim, Ji-Hoon Seo, Ga-Yi Yoon and Jae-Won Roh will also join the series cast, including Park Ji-hoo, Yoon Chan-young, Cho Yi-hyun, Lomon, Yoo In-soo and Lee Yoo-mi, for season 2.

Moreover, reports also suggest that the second season will not be limited to the survival genre, but the focus will be on the incomplete story of the ‘halfbies’ – hybrid characters of human and zombies.

Meanwhile, Netflix has yet to set a release date for ‘All Of Us Are Dead’ season 2.

