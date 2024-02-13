‘All parties to be part of cabinet, except PPP’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) leader Chaudhry Salik Hussain said that all matters related to the formation of a coalition federal government would be finalised within a week.

Speaking at the ARY News program hosted by Waseem Badami, Chaudhry Salik Hussain said that PML-Q, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan, and other parties except the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) will be part of the cabinet.

The PML-Q leader said that it has been decided that every party would form a committee for further course of action.

حکومت بنانے کیلئے اہم سیاسی بیٹھک کا میزبان کون تھا؟ اندرونی کہانی ق لیگ کے رہنما چوہدری سالک کی زبانی#ARYNews #11thhour pic.twitter.com/M9KdPXUxwN — ARY NEWS (@ARYNEWSOFFICIAL) February 13, 2024

He said that PPP President Asif Ali Zardari and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif contacted Chaudhry Shujat Hussain and requested to hold a multi-party meeting at his residence in Islamabad

Chaudhry Salik Hussain said that everything regarding the formation of the government would be finalized within a week.

“PML-N’s Shahbaz Sharif also said that if PTI has enough numbers in the National Assembly, it should form the government,” he added.

The PML-Q leader said that Chaudhry Shujaat would play a role in the politics of reconciliation.

Chaudhry Salik Hussain said that they want to have good relations with Parvez Elahi and their family. “Moonis Elahi Elahi and Sumaira Elahi are not letting our relations normalize, the PML-Q leader added.

Read More: PPP to vote for PML-N’s PM but sit in opposition: Bilawal

Earlier on Tuesday, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto on Tuesday ruled out the possibility of becoming part of any coalition government, saying that his party will vote for prime minister candidate of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) but sit in opposition

“The PPP has decided that we are unable or not in a position to join federal government ourselves, nor are we interested in taking ministries in such a setup,” the party chairman said while addressing a press conference following a two-day long Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting.