All prime suspects of Mian Channu mob lynching incident arrested: Police

LAHORE: Punjab Police has announced arrest of all nominated accused in Mian Channu mob lynching incident, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

A spokesperson of the police has said that all 33 prime suspects nominated in the lynching incident have been arrested.

“Five more suspects have been arrested after they were identified in video footage,” police said. “Overall number of the accused having main role in the mob lynching incident has reached to 38,” police spokesperson said.

“The police have so far detained overall 119 suspects and probing into their role in the incident,” police said.

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday granted 15-day physical remand of 31 prime suspects in the case of mob lynching of a “mentally ill” man in Tulamba town in Mian Channu.

The police produced the suspects before the court and requested the custody of the detained suspects for interrogation.

Punjab Prosecutor General Arif Kamal Noon has set up a committee of prosecutors to provide legal assistance to a joint investigation team (JIT) probing the incident.

An infuriated mob had lynched a man, said to be mentally ill, with bricks and batons, over alleged blasphemy on last Sunday.

Comments