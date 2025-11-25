All Punjab districts to get Safe City cameras by Dec 31

LAHORE: Camera installation work has been completed in 18 districts of Punjab, ARY News reported.

The Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) has submitted its report to Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz.

The Safe Cities Authority has ensured that camera installation will be completed across all districts in Punjab by December 31.

The cameras are being installed in districts in phases. The cost of the first phase is Rs 5.18 billion, while Phase 2 has a cost of Rs 5.64 billion.

As per the Safe Cities Authority report, the installation of modern surveillance and security systems is continuing at a fast pace.

Earlier, the Punjab government approved the Safe Cities Authority’s plan to expand the scope of Safe City cameras to 19 cities across the province.

Lodhran, Bahawalnagar, Jhelum, Vehari, Layyah, Taunsa, Chiniot, and Toba Tek Singh are set to be equipped with these surveillance cameras, with approximately 5,000 cameras to be installed in the process.

Officials stated that the first phase has already begun in Sheikhupura, Rawalpindi, Sialkot, Gujrat, and Gujranwala.

The Safe Cities Authority also mapped 2.5 million private cameras across Punjab.

These cameras will help in crime prevention. Safe City projects in Rawalpindi, Faisalabad, and Gujranwala are also in the completion stage.