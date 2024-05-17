web analytics
28.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, May 18, 2024
- Advertisement -

All set for by-election in NA-148

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

MULTAN: The election campaign for by-poll in NA-148 (Multan) has ended at midnight of Saturday as the polling is scheduled for Sunday, ARY News reported.

The by-election in the constituency is being held as the seat was vacated by Pakistan People’s Party’s (PPP) Syed Yousuf Raza Gillani, the incumbent Senate of Pakistan Chairman.

With one day to go in the polling, candidates are barred from rallies, processions, and corner meetings. Tough competition is expected between PPP’s Qasim Gillani and Sunni Ittehad Council’s (SIC) Barrister Taimoor Malik.

In the general elections held on February 8, PPP’s Syed Yousuf Raza Gilani claimed the victory with a thin margin of 293 votes.

The PPP’s candidate secured 67,326 votes while Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) backed Barrister Taimoor Malik received 67,033 votes.

Yousuf Raza Gilani vacated the seat after being elected as Senator as he eventually went on to become the Chairman Senate.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.