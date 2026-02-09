All the pressure' on Pakistan as USA out to inflict another T20 shock

USA leg-spinner Mohammad Mohsin said Monday that “the pressure will be on Pakistan” when the teams lock horns in the T20 World Cup again, two years after the Americans inflicted a shock defeat on the former champions.

But Pakistan quick bowler Salman Mirza insisted the stunning super over defeat in Dallas in the 2024 T20 World Cup would be firmly “in the past” when the two clash in Colombo on Tuesday.

The USA team gave tournament favourites India a big scare in their opening match in Mumbai, reducing them to 77-6 at one point, with Mohsin taking a wicket on his T20 World Cup debut, before losing by 29 runs.

They are confident they can repeat their stunning upset of two years ago in the Group A encounter.

“The pressure of losing the last game will be on Pakistan,” said Mohsin.

Born and brought up playing cricket in Pakistan, Mohsin migrated to the US five years ago and warned the USA were a better team now than two years ago.

“I have played with most of the players in this Pakistan team, so I have given my input to the team and we are a more skilled and confident team.”

Mirza was confident the last defeat will not prey on the Pakistan players’ minds.

“Winning and losing are part of the game, it happens in cricket,” Mirza said. “The defeat against the USA is now past and behind us.”

Pakistan, the 2009 champions, were close to suffering another shock in their opening match against the Netherlands on Saturday.

Pakistan were staring at defeat with 29 runs needed in the last two overs but all-rounder Faheem Ashraf’s big hitting bailed them out.

Pakistan cannot afford any slip-ups if they are to qualify for the super eight stage as one of the top two teams in Group A after saying they would not play India on February 15.

Defeat to the USA two years ago saw them fail to get out of the group.

Mirza admitted the smaller teams were dangerous opponents.

“Until now all the matches are close and no team is small or big in this format,” said Mirza, who took 3-24 against the Netherlands.

Pakistan may bring back experienced batsman Fakhar Zaman to replace Babar Azam who has been criticised for slow scoring.