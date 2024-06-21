All you need to know about Balochistan budget

QUETTA: Balochistan government set to unveil budget for the fiscal year 2024-25 with a total outlay of Rs 955 billion, ARY News reported.

According to the budget documents available with ARY News, the total estimated outlay is Rs 955 billion with expenditures of Rs 930 billion.

The budget is being presented with a surplus of Rs 25 billion. As per the budget documents, Rs 564 billion has been allocated for current expenditures, while the development budget under PSDP is estimated at Rs 321 billion.

Similarly, Rs 126 billion has been allocated for Education department and Rs 57 billion for the Health department.

Total Rs 667 billion is expected to be received from the centre under the National Finance Commission (NFC) while the province’s own revenue is estimated at Rs 124 billion

Alongside the main budget presentation, the supplementary budget for the current fiscal year will also be tabled and subsequently approved by Balochistan Assembly during this session.

A debate on the proposed budget for the upcoming financial year will commence on June 24. The Finance Department anticipates rigorous discussions between government and opposition members, culminating in the budget’s final approval.

The upcoming budget session holds considerable importance for the province, setting the financial agenda and priorities for the next fiscal year amidst various economic challenges and development objectives.

It is to be noted that the federal government, Punjab, Sindh and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have already presented budgets for the FY2024-25.