87th death anniversary of Allama Iqbal being observed today

The death anniversary of Dr Allama Muhammad Iqbal is being observed on Monday across the country to acknowledge his services for getting a separate homeland for the Muslims of the subcontinent.

Various functions were arranged to mark the day, special programmes were aired on the state-run and private radios and TV channels, highlighting various aspects of Muhammad Iqbal.

The day dawned with special prayers for the solidarity and prosperity of the country and the Muslims. The nation paid special tribute to his vision of a separate homeland for Muslims of the sub-continent.

Born on November 9, 1877 in Sialkot, Dr Muhammad Iqbal was a great representative of the subcontinent and one of the main exponents of the Pakistan Movement.

Read more: President, PM urge youth to understand Allama Iqbal’s message

Called the Sufi poet of the modern age he was a man of great ideas – dynamic, romantic, provocative and profound.

Dr Iqbal was both great poet, serious thinker and philosopher, who infused a revolutionary spirit in the Muslim youth of the subcontinent at the time through his poetry.

Muhammad Iqbal’s poetry has been translated in Spanish, Chinese, Japanese, English including several other languages. The poet-philosopher died on April 21, 1938.