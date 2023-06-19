28.9 C
Allama Iqbal Express escapes dangerous accident

Pakistan Railways’ Allama Iqbal Express train escaped a dangerous accident near Narowal as a bogie was derailed due to a damaged wheel, ARY News reported on Monday.

The incident took place near Narowal after Baddomalhi stop when the 9-Up Allama Iqbal passenger train was travelling to Lahore from Karachi.

After watching the derailment of the train, some passengers jumped from the moving train. However, no casualties were reported in the incident.

Due to the derailment of a bogie, the schedule of other trains was suspended.

Earlier in the month, at least 10 people sustained injuries injured when a bogie of Mianwali Express derailed near Faisalabad.

The unfortunate mishap occurred in Chak Jhumra, a town located near Faisalabad, during the train’s journey from Lahore to Mianwali. Soon after the incident, rescue teams reached the spot and shifted the injured to the hospital.

According to reliable sources within Pakistan Railways, the accident was attributed to the deteriorated condition of the railway track, which had been adversely affected by heavy rainfall.

