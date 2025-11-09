Allama Iqbal’s thoughts a guide for national policy: PM Shehbaz

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has said that, inspired by the vision of Allama Muhammad Iqbal, the government is committed to providing an education system that not only enables livelihood but also nurtures intellect and character among the youth.

In his message on Iqbal Day, observed on November 9, the prime minister paid rich tribute to the Poet of the East, describing him as a thinker of Islam and architect of Pakistan.

“Today, on the birth anniversary of Allama Iqbal, we honour his profound ideas, remarkable insights, and his extraordinary contribution to the awakening of Muslims in the subcontinent,” he said.

Shehbaz Sharif noted that Allama Iqbal was “a spiritual and intellectual force who lit a candle of hope in the darkness of slavery and gave a message of self-reliance to a nation in despair.”

The prime minister said, “Allama Iqbal taught the lesson that faith, knowledge and action are the pillars on which a living nation builds itself. Even today, Iqbal’s thought provides guidance in national and global situations.”

He said, “The ideological formation of our education in the light of Iqbal’s thought is our need as on it our bright and strong future depends.”

The prime minister said, “Iqbal was an Islamic thinker and Iqbal’s dream was the unity of the Islamic world and the establishment of peace in the world. He saw the Muslim Ummah as one body. Today, the world needs this message of Iqbal so that there is brotherhood instead of sectarianism, love instead of hatred, and justice instead of use of might.”

“Iqbal’s thoughts are a guide for national policy, educational priorities, and individual and collective life. We have to make Iqbal’s thoughts the focal point of our actions so that Pakistan can truly become the Pakistan of Iqbal’s dreams, where knowledge and action, love and tolerance, and peace and justice prevail,” he continued.