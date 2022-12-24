Allegations against Dania Shah ‘baseless’: lawyer

KARACHI: Dania Shah’s lawyer Liaquat Gabol on Saturday maintained that all the allegations on his client are baseless, ARY News reported.

The defence counsel Advocate Liaquat Ali Gabol said FIA doesn’t have enough evidence as it is not clear who made the video and when and where it was made, he further said that all the allegation on Dania Shah are baseless.

Amir Liaquat’s ex-wife Daniya Shah’s bail application heard in Sessions Court, in which The court summoned the investigation officer Arfa Saeed with complete record of the case on 26 December.

It is pertinent to mention here that the sessions court on 23 December had rejected the bail plea filed by TV personality late Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s ex-wife Dania Shah.

Earlier, Judicial Magistrate East sent Dania Shah to jail on judicial remand on 17 December and rejected her bail plea on 23 December.

Dania Shah was arrested from Lodharan as Aamir Liaquat's daughter Dua Aamer submitted an application against the former for sharing an objectionable video of her father.

