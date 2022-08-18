Alleged target killer of banned outfit arrested in Karachi

KARACHI: The law enforcement agencies (LEAs) on Thursday claimed to have arrested a target killer associated with a banned political party, ARY News reported.

The police said that it carried out a raid in Karachi’s Garden area and arrested a terrorist who is associated with the banned outfit and was involved in target killings in the metropolis.

The held suspect had been involved in several incidents of targeted killings, extortion, grenade attacks and other heinous crimes.

During an initial probe, the held suspect ‘confessed’ to have killing three people near Anu Bhai park in Nazimabad in 2012, the police said and added that the suspect joined a banned political party in 2002.

At least three people were injured as a result of a hand grenade blast on Lyari Expressway Garden exchange.

According to police, the incident occurred near Garden Toll Plaza, Lyari Expressway when some unidentified men threw a hand grenade, leaving three people injured.

The injured were shifted to Civil Hospital Karachi.

Comments