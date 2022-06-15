Allies iron out differences over Punjab ministries share: sources

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and People’s Party have ironed out their differences over share of ministries in Punjab Cabinet, citing sources ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Former president Asif Ali Zardari played role to decide matters between the two coalition partners. “People’s Party has got three key provincial ministries including irrigation, agriculture and CWD portfolios in the understanding,” sources said.

The PML-N however disagreed over giving finance and revenue ministries to the PPP and instead offered to other provincial ministries of their choice, according sources.

“The People’s Party will give the names of these ministries to the PML-N after consultation,” sources said.

The PPP will get five provincial ministries in provincial cabinet including the senior minister. Two advisers and special assistants will also be given to the party, according to sources.

The provincial cabinet will likely to take oath soon after agreement between the coalition partners.

Earlier, PML-N and the PPP were failed to reach understanding over the distribution of portfolios as Peoples Party (PPP) expressed reservations over cabinet portfolios and demanded key ministries in the provincial set up.

PPP – a key coalition partner of PML-N in Punjab – was interested in three portfolios of finance, education and law but CM Hamza wanted them for his party.

PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari held a detailed meeting with Punjab CM Hamza Shehbaz in Lahore last week to end the impasse over their share in the coalition government.

