Allies ‘support PML-N for quitting govt’ after new consultations

KARACHI: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has begun consultations with the coalition parties to quit the federal government with sources claiming that the majority of those consulted have suggested waiting for some days for support from the institutions for the incumbent government, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources privy to the renewed discussions in the PM House during the last two days, a majority of the coalition parties have supported leaving the federal government with some conditions.

“Wait for some days for the support from institutions and if it does not come then the government should quit,” the sources said while sharing a decision from the majority of the coalition parties.

The coalition parties further suggested that any final decision should be made after necessary legislation within 10 days. “Some PPP leaders are supporting the idea of quitting the government in case of not getting the necessary support from the institutions,” they said.

They, however, said that some PPP and PML-N leaders are still supporting the idea to continue with the incumbent government.

Sources within PPP further shared that a delay in the televised address of the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is being made owing to the delay in background consultations.

The sources further shared that consultation on the fate of rebel PTI leaders and mega corruption cases was also carried out with the coalition parties.

