Allowances worth Rs1.3b approved for Senate employees

ISLAMABAD: The Upper House’s finance committee approved allowances worth Rs1.3 billion for the Senate employee, citing sources, ARY News reported on Monday.

Sources with the Senate Secretariat said that the finance committee of the Upper House approved Rs1.3 billion worth of allowances for the employees. The session of the finance committee was held under the chair of Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

The federal government will pay an additional Rs1.3 billion from the national exchequer in terms of allowances to the Senate workers. Besides five honorariums, the Senate workers will also receive three budget allowances.

In terms of honorariums, Rs1.3 billion will be spent on the employees. Sources added that the National Assembly (NA) has already approved Rs2.5 billion in terms of allowances to the employees.

It was learnt that the parliament employees are already receiving 60% additional salaries alongside allowances as compared to other government departments.

Earlier in the month, after much criticism, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani has decided to withdraw the Senate chairmen perks bill and directed the concerned senators to take back the legislation.

The government ministers had announced to oppose the ‘controversial’ bill moved by over 40 senators, recommending to increase perks and privileges of the former and current Senate chairmen, deputy chairmen and senators.

The bill had also recommended to provide 12-member staff and security even after retirement of the Senate chairman besides getting additional and increased perks and privileges including travel and daily allowances.

In June, the Senate adopted bills that increased the privileges enjoyed by former and current Senate chairmen, deputy chairmen, and members of the upper house of parliament.

The bills, which were moved by over 40 senators — including former Senate chairmen Farooq Naek and Raza Rabbani — received severe flak after details of the additional perks were revealed.