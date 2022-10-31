Adventure has begun: Allu Arjun kickstarts shoot for ‘Pushpa: The Rule’

South Indian superstar, Allu Arjun kickstarted the shooting schedule for the sequel of his last smasher, ‘Pushpa’.

Mirosław Kuba Brożek, cinematographer for ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse on social media and announced the beginning of the sequel, ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ with Allu Arjun.

The title which is running late on the schedule has finally gotten on the floor after many delays. The lead actor, Arjun did some test shooting with the crew members over the weekend, while the regular filming is scheduled to begin on November 7.

Speaking about the film, Arjun said, “Genuinely I’m very charged up. I am very enthusiastic to shoot it because I believe that we can give much more in part 2.”

“Now they have set the base with part 1 and we have an amazing opportunity to explore the best in part 2, we all are in a mindset to give our best,” he added. While, the mega-hit first part, starring the rising actor Rashmika Mandanna and Telugu debutant Fahadh Faasil with the South superstar, followed the story of Pushpa from rags to riches, the upcoming sequel, is said to revolve around the face-off between him and the prime antagonist, SP Bhanwar Singh Shekawat [Faasil].

Mandanna will reprise her character of Srivalli and director Sukumar will return to helm the direction of the second part of the actioner.

Reportedly, the budget of the sequel will be doubled to that of INR194 crore of the first part.

