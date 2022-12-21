Pushpa: Allu Arjun starrer flops in Russia

Despite being a critical and commercial success worldwide, ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ – starring South superstar Allu Arjun – is a Box Office flop in Russia.

As per the reports from Indian media outlets, Allu Arjun’s crime actioner ‘Pushpa’ has failed to rule the Russian Box Office despite being a massive hit elsewhere even with the covid limitations.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Days after the grand promotional spree by the cast and makers of the film in the country, ‘Pushpa’ was released across 774 screens in Russia on December 8, however, could barely get any audience to the cinemas.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pushpa (@pushpamovie)

As per the details, the film managed to stay for mere three days in cinemas and amassed a meagre INR20 lacs sum during the run. Reportedly, the producers couldn’t even cover the huge sum (apparently INR3 crore) spent on the promotional tour to Russia and are currently in great financial stress.

To note, the film currently stands at INR373 crores in worldwide collection against the budget of INR220 crore spent on the production.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pushpa (@pushpamovie) About ‘Pushpa: The Rise’, the first part of the action drama franchise starred A-list actor of the Tollywood industry, Allu Arjun with young starlet Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil. It followed the rags-to-riches story of a daily wage manual labourer who rises through the ranks of a smuggling syndicate, making some powerful enemies in the process.

‘Pushpa’ star Allu Arjun’s fans take to streets

Sukumar’s written and directorial was a massive success at Box Office, however, received mixed reviews from critics; generally positive for the performances of Arjun and Faasil.

Comments