Allu Arjun wants to teach ‘Pushpa Pushpa’ hook step to David Warner

South Indian superstar Allu Arjun promised Australian cricketer and his big fan David Warner, to teach him the hook step of the recently dropped first single from ‘Pushpa: The Rule’.

As the hotly-anticipated first song ‘Pushpa Pushpa’ from ‘The Rule’ took social media by storm, with its three different hook steps, including ‘shoe drop step’, ‘phone step’ and ‘chai step’, cricketer David Warner is also among those gearing up with their dancing shoes to ace the steps.

Reacting to the short clip of the newly dropped song on Arjun’s Instagram feed, the cricketer wrote, “Oh dear, how good is this. Now I’ve got some work to do,” to which, the South cinema star replied, “…it’s easy…I will show you when we meet,” followed by laughter emojis.

For the unversed, Warner became a social media sensation, with his recreations and lip-sync videos of various songs and dialogues of Arjun’s Pushpa Raj.

Notably, the second instalment in the ‘Pushpa’ franchise, ‘The Rule’, directed by Sukumar, and bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers, is slated to hit theatres on August 15.

The sequel will witness the face-off between Allu Arjun’s titular character and the main antagonist Fahadh Faasil’s SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, whereas, South starlet Rashmika Mandanna will reprise her character of Srivalli, Pushpa’s wife, from the first film.

