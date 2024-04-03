Allu Arjun to delight ‘Pushpa’ fans on his birthday: Deets

Allu Arjun fans should gear up for a ‘Pushpa 2’ treat from the South-Indian superstar on his birthday, April 8.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

As reported exclusively by an Indian media outlet, the official teaser trailer of Allu Arjun’s ‘Pushpa 2’, scheduled for August 2024 release, is ready and the makers will unveil it on his 42nd birthday next week.

Quoting a well-placed industry source, the publication reported, “The atmosphere in Hyderabad is thick with anticipation, as fans of superstar Allu Arjun have been eagerly awaiting new developments on Pushpa 2. And is what can be said to be a special occasion is Arjun’s birthday on April 8.”

The insider further revealed, “In fact, the makers of Pushpa 2 have not planned an ordinary birthday celebration for the actor; in fact, the day has been chosen to release the teaser trailer of the highly anticipated film, Pushpa 2 – The Rise.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sukumar B (@aryasukku)

“Of course the day will arrive with plenty of buzz and excitement rippling through social media platforms and cinema circles alike. And fans, known for their unwavering support and love for Allu Arjun, will certainly be counting down the days, speculating about the film’s storyline, cast, and most importantly, the first glimpse offered by the teaser trailer. However, making it that much more special, the makers are also releasing a new poster that will announce the release of the teaser trailer on April 8 later today,” the insider added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sukumar B (@aryasukku)

Pertinent to note here that the makers unveiled the fierce first look of the superstar, from the sequel, last year, ahead of his 41st birthday.

Notably, the second instalment in the ‘Pushpa’ franchise, ‘The Rule’ will witness the face-off between Allu Arjun’s titular character and the main antagonist Fahadh Faasil’s SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat. South starlet Rashmika Mandanna will reprise her character of Srivalli, Pushpa’s wife, from the first film.

Directed by Sukumar, Mythri Movie Makers bankrolls ‘Pushpa 2: The Rule’. The sequel is originally shot in the Telugu language similar to the first part, which was later dubbed and released in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada.

‘Pushpa 2’ to clash with ‘Singham Again’ for box office domination