Allu Arjun to start filming for Pushpa sequel in October: source

Indian actor Allu Arjun will begin the shooting of South Indian film Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1 sequel Pushpa: The Rule in October.

A source said that the celebrity will begin the filming of the upcoming Telugu flick in mid-October, adding Allu Arjun’s new look will be unveiled soon.

The celebrity shared a picture and the fans speculated it was his look from Pushpa 2. It turned out to be a still from his photoshoot.

Pushpa tells the story of a labourer named Pushpa (Allu Arjun) making enemies as he rises in the world of red sandalwood smuggling. However, chaos erupts when the police try to bring down his illegal business.

Pushpa: The Rise – Part 1, which was dubbed in many languages, was made on a budget of INR194 crores. It is reported that the budget of the second film will be double than that of the sequel.

The cast also includes Fahadh Faasil, Rashmika Mandanna, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Rao Ramesh, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Dhananjaya and others.

The project is directed by Sukumar, who has also written the screenplay.

