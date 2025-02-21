Allu Arjun reveals the fear behind his iconic Pushpa 2 performance

Allu Arjun has left fans in awe with his remarkable performance in Pushpa 2: The Rule, particularly during the iconic Gangamma Jathara sequence.

In this scene, Allu Arjun’s character, Pushpa Raj, takes on a completely unexpected look by wearing a saree, showcasing his versatility and intense acting.

In a recent interview, Allu Arjun shared the behind-the-scenes details of this bold choice and his conversation with director Sukumar about it.

Arjun revealed that when Sukumar first told him about the Jathara sequence, he was initially scared. “When he initially told me, I was scared,” Allu Arjun admitted in an interview.

He went on to explain how the idea evolved: “We had just finished a very macho photoshoot, and then Sukumar garu told me, ‘It’s not working. I want you to wear a saree and dress like a lady.”

Allu Arjun said the initial sketches they did helped him understand the vision, and soon he began to embrace the concept.

Despite his initial fear, Allu Arjun recognized that this sequence could become one of the standout moments of Pushpa 2: The Rule.

When asked how he managed to retain the ‘alpha-ness’ of his character while wearing a saree, Allu Arjun confidently said, “Alpha-ness is in the mind. You can’t take the alpha-ness away.

It’s an inherent trait.” This unique sequence is now being hailed as one of the film’s most memorable moments, adding to the excitement surrounding Pushpa 2: The Rule.

Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa 2: The Rule stars Arjun alongside Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil.

Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Sukumar Writings, the film has already broken box office records since its release on December 5, 2024.

Arjun’s performance in Pushpa 2: The Rule continues to be a major talking point, as his fans celebrate his fearless portrayal of the iconic character.