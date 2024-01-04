Aloo baingan among world’s 100 worst-rated foods

TasteAtlas – a local food guide around the world – named the aloo baingan among the 100 worst-rated foods in the globe while the local foodies in the region defend the dish’s cultural significance and flavours against the ranking.

Recently a video of the minor student went viral where a reporter asked him about his favorite subject and received the reply as baingan! Wondering what’s the reason?

Well, the answer lies in the vegetables Aloo Baingan being enlisted as the only dish in the 100 Worst Rated Foods In The World!

In the online guide, the dish might have received a rating of 2.7 out of 5, but most Indians on social media are rattled wondering how is this possible.

Meanwhile, the foodies online got upset, as Praphjot Sindh commented, “All I can say is that the king is heartbroken, adding, Brinjal is termed as the king of the vegetables and there’s not a single dhaba, restaurant, or hotel in all of North India where eggplant aren’t served regularly! The jury should definitely come to India and taste the real aloo baingan,” He concluded.

In a similar vein, food influencer Shagun Malhotra quips, “The outsiders who are used to eating bland foods sans spices may not get it, but aloo baingan tastes superb according to the Indian palate. We’ve all grown up eating it.”

The overall list, however, is topped by Iceland’s Hákarl, a national delicacy that has fermented shark in Icelandic, followed by US’ ramen noodles, prepared by making a burger with ramen noodle bun stuffed with meat patty.